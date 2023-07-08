Kuwait wins 4 medals at Pan Arab Games

ALGIERS: Abdulrahman Al-Azmi clinched Kuwait’s fourth medal at the Pan Arab Games on Thursday, taking a bronze after finishing third in the men’s javelin throw with a distance of 70.83m covered. Team Kuwait have accomplished two silver and two bronze medals thus far in the regional tournament hosted by the Algerian coastal city of Oran which began yesterday.

Abdelhadi Mohamed and Fatma Dahham together progressed from the badminton mixed doubles qualifiers to the following round, beating a Tunisian duo. Yesterday, Yaqoub Al-Yoha and Issa Al-Zankawi won a silver medal each in the 110m hurdles race and men’s discus throw, respectively, with Madawi Al-Shemmari clinching the women’s 100m sprint bronze. Some 32 Kuwaitis, men and women, are competing in the event across six different disciplines. — KUNA