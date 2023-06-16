Kuwait wins three awards at Arab Radio, TV Festival

Tunis: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, through radio and TV bodies, won three awards at the 23rd edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival, which concluded earlier Thursday, with an artistic ceremony on the stage of the Carthage Theater in Tunis.

The competitions committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) announced that the series “Saleh in the Heart of Astronomy,” which was produced by Kuwait Radio, won first place in the drama category.

Kuwait TV also won two awards at the festival, where the TV program “What’s Next” won first place in the talk show category, while “Kids Studio” won second place in the children’s program competition.

The four-day activities of the Tunis-hosted 23rd edition concluded late Thursday under the theme “Arts and Culture Bring Us Together”, with the participation of 15 TV organization members of ASBU in the competition for various program and news items.