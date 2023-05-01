Kuwait wins three silver medals in Arab Archery Tournament

Tunis: The Kuwaiti team won three silver medals in the 12th Arab Archery Tournament hosted by the Tunisian island of Djerba.

The Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Malallah won a silver medal in the category: Individual men, composite bow, while the Kuwaiti woman athlete, Hanan Al-Mayas, came second in the category: Individual women.

In the mixed games, Malallah and Al-Mayas bagged the silver one.

The four-day tournament concluded on Sunday. The games involved teams from Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Algeria and the host country, Tunisia.