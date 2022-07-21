Kuwait wins two medals at Arab swimming championship

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s national team grabbed two medals, a gold and a silver, at the fifth Arab swimming championship, which opened on Oran city, northwest Algeria, on Wednesday.

Ali Al-Zamel secured the gold medal of the 50 m backstroke race, finishing in 25:72 seconds.

Walid Alabd-Errazzaq won silver in the 100 m. butterfly race, finishing in 54:29 seconds. The fifth Arab swimming championship continues for four days with 13 countries taking part.–KUNA