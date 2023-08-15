Kuwait workers hit 3m, Indians top workforce

KUWAIT: The total number of workers in Kuwait’s labor force, including domestic workers, increased during the first 7 months of 2023 to around 3 million by the end of July 2023, compared to 2.79 million workers by the end of Dec 2022. Excluding domestic workers, the number of workers in the government and private sectors rose by around 39,000 in the first 7 months of 2023, from 2.036 million workers by the end of Dec 2023 to 2.075 million by the end of July 2023.

The number of Kuwaiti workers rose to 450,000 by the end of July 2023. Expats accounted for 94 percent of the increase in employees, from 1.594 million by the end of Dec 2022 to 1.633 million workers by the end of July 2023 (excluding domestic helpers).

Indian workers account for more than 30 percent of new entrants into Kuwait’s workforce. Indians continue to lead the workforce with around 877,000 male and female workers, followed by Egyptians, Kuwaitis, Filipinos and Bangladeshi workers.