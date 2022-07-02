Kuwaiti academic named among 20 “rising stars” in pharmaceutical sciences

KUWAIT: The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) has picked Kuwaiti academic Dr Dalal Al-Taweel among 20 women pharmaceutical scientists and pharmacy educators as the first FIPWiSE Rising Stars, said Kuwait University. “The FIP Rising Stars list aims to promote, encourage and inspire women in the fields of pharmaceutical sciences and education,” Kuwait University said in a press statement on Saturday. It is a new feature of the Women in Science and Education (FIPWiSE) initiative established by FIP in 2000 to champion and enable women to achieve their fullest potential and to attract female students and young professionals into these fields.

Dr Dalal Al-Taweel is Assistant Dean for Student and Academic Affairs at Kuwait University’s College of Pharmacy. The FIP’s list comprises 20 women pharmaceutical scientists and pharmacy educators from 13 countries. The criteria for FIPWiSE Rising Star nominations include demonstrated achievements, innovations and significant impacts in pharmaceutical sciences or pharmacy education, being a “pathfinder” in the profession despite challenges, and going “above and beyond” for the pharmacy profession. – KUNA