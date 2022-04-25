Kuwaiti aid agency distributes 4,832 food parcels in Yemen

ADEN: Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) started on Sunday giving out 4,832 food parcels to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in four governorates in Yemen as part of the ‘Kuwait by Your Side’ campaign. The aid campaign continues for the eighth year running. The new relief effort was launched today at a ceremony in Taiz city, southwest Yemen, in the presence of Nabil Jamel, director general of the Taiz office of the Yemeni Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and Deputy Director of KSR’s office in Yemen Adel Ba’eshn.

The Yemeni official expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s assistance to the Yemenis displaced by the conflict. “The State of Kuwait continues contributing to the realization of food security for vulnerable people and alleviating their suffering over the past years,” Jamel said in statements to the press during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ba’eshn said the KSR relief campaign covers the four governorates of Taiz, Shabwah, Hudaydah and Marib. He affirmed that the KSR resolve to continue supporting the Yemeni people and helping the government of Yemen realize sustainable development and improve services across the country. – KUNA