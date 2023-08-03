Kuwaiti aid behind support during invasion

KUWAIT: Acting Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Walid Al-Bahar said that the unprecedented global consensus in support of Kuwaiti right during the Iraqi invasion is due to Kuwait’s foreign policy. In a statement to KUNA on Thursday, Bahar said that the fund was committed to fulfilling its mission and extending a helping hand to the beneficiary countries during the Iraqi invasion in 1990, which contributed greatly to the issuance of UN Security Council Resolution No (660) condemning the brutal invasion and demanding the return of Kuwaiti legitimacy with the vote of most world countries without any opposition.

He explained that the Kuwait Fund is among the entities whose global development efforts have contributed to raising the issue of Kuwait in regionally and internationally. Despite these difficult circumstances, Bahar added, the Kuwait Fund continued its work based on the directives of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who insisted that the Fund continue its work in development during the crisis.

Bahar indicated that most of the countries that borrowed from the Kuwait Fund for Development came to the temporary funds HQ in the British capital, London, during the Iraqi invasion, expressing their willingness to repay their debt fully, if Kuwait was in urgent need of funds, as those countries wanted to help the Kuwaiti government in time of distress.

He stated that Kuwait Fund succeeded, through its efforts, in being a link between Kuwait and the vast majority of world countries, as it gained loyalty and support to protect the country from crises. Bahar pointed out that the main objective of establishing the Kuwait Fund is to consolidate the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kuwait and the rest of world countries. – KUNA