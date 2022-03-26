Kuwaiti aid concentrates on war-stricken Yemen

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti aid has continued to flow abroad particularly for the impoverished in war-stricken Yemen where the assistance covered in particular the badly affected health sector. Kuwait Al-Zakat House, on Friday, inaugurated construction of a clinic in the Yemeni Shabwa province, with potentials to provide treatment and medications for 24,000 people.

The Kuwaiti “Al-Tawasol foundation for humanitarian aid,” the party executing the venture, said in a statement that Shabwa Governor Abed Raboo Hashla laid the corner stone of the complex, designed to house six clinics, an emergency ward, a pharmacy, a laboratory and other related facilities. On the 16th of this month, another Kuwaiti charity, Abdullah Al-Nouri Society, inaugurated construction of a maternity and child hospital in Maarib province with a million dollars allotted fund.

Both projects are being executed as part of the ongoing humanitarian campaign, “Kuwait on your side,” designed to sooth hardships of ordinary Yemenis who have taken much of the brunt of the seven-year war. Meanwhile, Badr Al-Sumait, Director General of the International Islamic Charity Organization, declared at a news conference allocating aid for the vulnerable segments of the peoples in Pakistan, in addition to the Afghan refugees.

The organization is training 1,000 students in Afghanistan on various handicrafts and qualifying them to get jobs.With the approach of the fasting month of Ramadan, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor set terms for collecting donations during the month, barring cash donations and affirming that alloted money must be paid according to the previously set conditions.

The ministry public relations director, Ahmad Al-Enezi, declared in a statement barring collection of donations at unlicensed places such as shopping malls and public parks. For his part, the undersecretary, Abdulaziz Al-Shuaib, said number of charities in Kuwait reached more than 200, a testament to the Kuwaiti people’s advocacy of relief and humanitarian acts, aiding the needy anywhere possible.

In another development, Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit has strongly denounced the Houthi militias Friday’s series of assaults on Saudi oil facilities and infrastructure. The continued Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten the security of the whole region and energy supplies to the world at a delicate time. Abul-Gheit also stressed that the international community had to take a firm action towards the Houthi hostilities which violate the international law and the international humanitarian law. – KUNA