Kuwaiti Amb. lauds fulfilling Saudi evacuation of people stuck in Sudan

Riyadh: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah affirmed Friday that completing the Saudi major evacuation process of those stuck in Sudan shows the Kingdom’s key political and humanitarian role globally.

Sheikh Sabah Nasser said in a statement this humanitarian action carried out upon the directives and follow-up of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is added to the Kingdom’s record full of humanitarian and diplomatic action, and cements its key role in achieving peace and stability in the region and the world.

The ambassador commended the Kingdom’s role in evacuating Kuwaitis nationals stuck in Sudan in the first batch of the Saudi campaign.

He also expressed Kuwaitis’ appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its facilitations to evacuate the Kuwaitis and ensure their safe arrival in the Saudi City of Jeddah.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced fulfilling all humanitarian evacuation processes of its nationals and the citizens of the sisterly and friendly countries form Sudan.