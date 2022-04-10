Kuwaiti Ambassador affirms keenness on supporting Lebanese

BEIRUT: The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon Abdulal Aljinaee on Saturday affirmed Kuwait’s unwavering keenness on supporting “the brothers in Lebanon particularly at the humanitarian level.” The Kuwaiti people, namely the families, have always hurried to offer help “for their brothers and that is a trait of the people of Kuwait,” the ambassador said during inauguration of a building affiliated to the Children Cancer Center in Lebanon. Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, who was also present at the event, expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Hamad Al-Sagr Company for its generous contribution for renovating the building. In the aftermath of the August 2020 blast of Beirut port, the KRCS repaired and equipped five hospitals and contributed to renovating the external clinics building of the Children Cancer Center.

Dr Sizar Bassim, the chief trustee at the center, said in remarks to the press that Kuwait, since onset of the center 20 years ago, has been the main supporter. Dr Bassim added that the inaugurated building would house staff tasked with providing psychological, social and health aid for the patients. Moreover, divisions would be tasked with medicines’ distribution, receiving aid and donations and rehabilitation of communication capacities for the children. The center hosted last year 564 children. They were treated at the center and hospitals with which it has work contracts.

Meanwhile, Imad Jassem Al-Sagr, board member of the contributing company, said that following the port blast, the company coordinated with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society for overhauling the center. Dr Hosam Al-Sharqawi, the regional director of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, lauded the continuing Kuwaiti aid that constituted a glimmer of hope for the Lebanese amid the current hard living conditions.

George Kattanah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Red Cross, affirmed in the meantime the significance of opening the new medical facility at a time the country suffered shortage of medicines and treatment facilities. After conclusion of the ceremony, the attendees toured wards of the building and shields of appreciation were decorated upon the Kuwaiti ambassador, Dr Sayer, the head of the KRCS mission in Lebanon Dr Musaed Al-Enezy and Al-Sagr company. – KUNA