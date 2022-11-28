Kuwaiti army, KNG conduct Pearl of the West 2022 drills

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti army and Kuwait National Guard (KNG) co-launched on Monday the “Pearl of the West 2022” drills, which will last until December 7 in cooperation with the French forces. The exercise aims to unify the joint command system and coordinate efforts in order to reach a correct understanding of the planning and implementation of joint operations, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a press statement.

It also aims to enhance the concept of exchanging experiences and improving the level of performance and combat readiness of the participating forces. It’s important to have a joint cooperation between the Kuwaiti and French forces through group training to ensure the level of performance and achieve desired goals to raise the combat efficiency of the armed forces, according to the statement. The exercise (Pearl of the West 2022) will witness some shootings with live ammunition in the shooting ranges complex.

Joint military training

The security developments in the region require upgrading training amongst the Arab armies to raise their preparedness and combat ability, said Chief of Kuwait Military Education Authority of Ministry of Defense Major-General Fahad Al-Turaiji. Al-Turaiji made the statement to KUNA on Sunday on the sidelines of the 26th symposium of chiefs of military training authorities of the Arab countries being held at the Arab League’s Secretariat.

The chiefs will approve a comprehensive study on the best methods to plan and carry out the joint Arab training with a unified strategy, said Al-Turaiji, who is leading the Kuwaiti delegation to the symposium.

As soon as the study is approved, all Arab armies will benefit from it and implement its content during military trainings and exercises in a way that includes consensus on unifying the methods of common training, Al-Turaiji elaborated. This will facilitate implementing any common future military operations among the Arab armies, he pointed out.

The Arab peace and security council and the military administration organize annual symposiums for chiefs of the Arab training authorities to prepare comprehensive studies, with the aim of raising combat readiness and defense integration, he stated. – KUNA