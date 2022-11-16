Kuwaiti artist’s light tech display at World Cup

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti fine arts specialist Muneera Al-Qadiri has been given the nod to display her innovative light technology project at football’s showpiece event, which is set to kick off in Qatar next week. The Kuwaiti artist’s project is comprised of illuminated glass objects, she told KUNA on Wednesday, pointing out that her work is highly emblematic of the wider Gulf Arab region’s rich marine heritage.

She said the project was the result of years of diligent work, citing her profound desire to have it on display as part of a global showpiece spectacle such as the FIFA World Cup. Qadiri, who holds a doctorate in fine arts from the University of Tokyo, is no stranger to displaying her works on the global stage, having contributed with projects in countries such as Italy, US and Germany. – KUNA