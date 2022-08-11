Kuwaiti athletes win two gold, one silver medals

KONYA: Kuwaiti shooters Abdulrahman Al-Faihan and Isa Al-Zankawi won Thursday two gold medals in the trap shooting and Discus throw contests respectively at the fifth Islamic solidarity games hosted by the Turkish city of Konya. Their compatriot Talal Al-Rashidi obtained the silver in the trap of the games, which will run until 18 August. Earlier, Kuwaiti Shooter Sarah Al-Huwal won the gold medal in female Single trap shooting competition. About 6,000 male and female athletes from more than 50 countries are partaking in the games.

Source KUNA