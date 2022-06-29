Kuwaiti caricaturists partake in Jordan expo

AMMAN: The Kuwaiti caricature has occupied a noticeable space in the currently held Amman’s first caricature exhibition. The Kuwaiti Caricature Society is represented at the event by the caricaturists Mona Al-Tamimi and Mohammad Al-Qahtani, displaying a collection of pieces; fruit of efforts by 13 artists, members of the Kuwaiti association.

In remarks to the press, they both affirmed substantial impact of the “digital revolution” on the art that has also improved works’ quality. Caricaturists from 12 Arab countries are participating in the event. – KUNA