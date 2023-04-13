Kuwaiti charities support Palestinians in Ramadan

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti charity societies are intensifying their humanitarian projects in Palestine for the holy month of Ramadan, including distributing food for worshippers to break their fast at Al-Aqsa Mosque. “The humanitarian and charitable efforts undertaken by Kuwaiti donors in Palestine stems from the concern of Kuwait for their brothers in Palestine, who are dear to the heart of every Kuwaiti,” Chargé D’Affaires of the Embassy of Kuwait in Jordan Dr Mubarak Al-Hajri said, indicating projects carried out by these donors are within the framework of strengthening and supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people and standing by them in light of the difficult circumstances they are going through.

“Charitable and humanitarian concepts are deeply rooted in the hearts of Kuwaiti people, which prompted them to adopt many humanitarian and charitable projects in Palestine,” he said, clarifying that the Embassy of Kuwait in Jordan, based on the directives of the political leadership and foreign affairs officials, works to supervise, direct, facilitate and organize the deliverance of aid from Kuwaiti donors to those who deserve it in an optimal manner. “What Kuwaiti organizations are doing in Palestine is a matter of pride and appreciation for all of us,” he stressed.

Muheisen Atawna, Director of Wafaa, a capacity building and microfinance organization in Palestine, said Kuwaiti charitable organizations are executing important projects to help people in need. “Food aid that families benefit from have included staples such as rice, sugar, oil, wheat and dates to help reduce the problems of families in need. The iftar project for fasting people is being implemented at Al-Aqsa Mosque, charitable centers and social societies. There is a team of young volunteers working daily to prepare meals and distribute them to the beneficiaries,” he said.

“The projects cover all the cities of the West Bank, including the Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Around 4,000 families benefited from food parcels, and more than 6,000 iftar meals were provided at Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Atawna said, appreciating Kuwait for its continuous support to the Palestinian people.