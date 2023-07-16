Kuwaiti charity hands out 24 fishing boats to Egyptians

ASWAN, Egypt: The Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo delivered 24 fishing boats to small-scale fishermen in Aswan governorate, south of Egypt. The boats were delivered during a ceremony attended by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ghanim Al-Ghanim and some Egyptian and Kuwaiti dignitaries. The boats funded by Kuwait’s Al-Najat Charity society worth KD 9,800 (about $30,000) are part of an initiative aiming to support fishermen.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al-Ghanim said that the projects inaugurated in Aswan reflect good relations between Kuwait and Egypt. He said Egypt and Kuwait have common goals and interests, and fruitful cooperation in various fields, thanks to the wise leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. Meanwhile, Sara Al-Mutairi, acting head of the office, said participating in this celebration “is the best evidence of Kuwait’s keenness, with all its official and popular institutions and bodies, in contributing effectively to the various development projects in Egypt and a true embodiment of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Al-Ghanim in the presence of Al-Mutairi and deputy governor of Aswan Dr Ghada Abu Zaid inaugurated two mosques and a water desalination plant in the governorate. Abu Zaid thanked Kuwait and its charities for their contributions to humanitarian and development projects in Egypt. She noted that the next phase would witness “fruitful cooperation” in some development projects between Aswan and the office. – KUNA