Kuwaiti diplomat opens new premises of Consulate General in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Consul General Mishal Al-Shamali recently opened the new premises of the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Shanghai city, east China. Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the ceremony, he expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Affair Office of Shanghai People’s Government and the Shanghai Municipality for the limitless support to the diplomatic mission.

“The restrictions related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Chinese city and elsewhere forced delaying the inauguration of the new premises but, thanks to the efforts of the consulate staffers and the cooperation of Shanghai Municipality, we were able to overcome these conditions,” Shamali noted. On the diplomatic relations between Kuwait and China, the Kuwaiti diplomat said the two countries celebrated the 51st anniversary of establishing the relations on ambassadorial level on March 22, 2022.”

Early this year, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah paid a landmark visit to China and held fruitful talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “The visit gave momentum to cooperation which grew steadily in all areas,” Shamali recalled. He affirmed that the Consulate General in Shanghai was ready to offer services to Kuwaiti citizens. The new premises is located at Unit 1601- 1604, 16th floor, No. 68 Middle Yincheng Road, in the financial district of Lujiazui, Pudong Area, Shanghai, he said, welcoming contacts via the phone No.+ 86021-58952151, Fax:+86021-58952153 , the emergency No.+ 8616621771561 and the Email: [email protected] – KUNA