Kuwaiti doctor elected as the ASNRT president

KUWAIT: Dr Turki Al-Otaibi of Kuwait has been elected as president of the Arab Society of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation (ASNRT), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Friday. Al-Otaibi has become the first Kuwaiti doctor to win this role in an unprecedented achievement for Kuwait and its health sector, the ministry said in a press statement.

He was handpicked during an ASNRT general assembly meeting of its board of directors on the sidelines of the 15th Congress of ASNRT, held in Kuwait from March 16-19, the ministry added. During the meeting, the conferees discussed and approved financial and administrative reports, according to the statement. Dr Al-Otaibi holds the position of head of the kidney department at the ministry’s Hamed Al-Issa Center for Organ Transplantation, it indicated.

He previously held many positions and presented several scientific lectures in numerous international medical institutions due to his professional role in the field of kidney diseases and transplantation. ASNRT, based in Cairo, was established 32 years ago and organizes a congress every two years in one of the Arab countries with wide Arab as well as international participation to shed light on modern protocols in the field of kidney transplantation. – AFP