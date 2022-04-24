Kuwaiti doctor treats aortic aneurysm without detrimental dye

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti doctor has succeeded in conducting the first operation to treat an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) through catheterization using internal ultrasound instead of intravenous dye that may cause complications for some patients. Dr Abdullah Fawaz, a vascular and general surgeon at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, said on Sunday that the 80-year-old patient had suffered from aortic aneurysm and abdominal bleeding.

The patient could neither endure conventional catheterization nor applying the dye that can be detrimental to his kidneys, thus the ideal option rested with employing the ultrasound to examine interior of the arteries. This technique was applied for the first time in Kuwait for treating deformities and healing arteries.

Dr Fawaz said he had successfully conducted the operation several times in the United States, but it was the first time he would perform it in Kuwait, adding that the operation, conducted at Mubarak Hospital, had lasted for two hours and the patient recovered only in one day without suffering from any complications.

The internal ultrasound technique is very accurate and is alternative to using the intravenous dye that can be harmful to people with kidney problems. The doctor has explained that the AAA condition develops due to a bulge or swelling in inner part of the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and tummy. The patient may not feel anything at start of the condition but when it worsens, it may cause painful internal bleeding or death. – KUNA