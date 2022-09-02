Kuwaiti engineer wins gold medal at world cup for scientific research

TUNIS: Jenan Al-Shehab, a Kuwaiti female engineer, on Friday won a golden medal at the World Cup 2022 for Invention and Scientific Research, in recognition of her invention of electromagnetic cells for wireless power transmission.

Shehab’s invention won a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The competition, which opened Thursday on the sidelines of the Eighth Summit of Tokyo International Symposium on Development in Africa (TICAD8), gathered nearly 1,200 inventors.

In statements to KUNA following the announcement of award winners, Shehab said she was nominated by the award by the Global Universal Innovations I.N.C (GOIDI) – a US NGO. She added that she offered a presentation on her invention to the six-member arbitration panel, noting that the invention was the fruit of the electrodes foundation she established in Kuwait in 2016.