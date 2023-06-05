Kuwaiti gov’t highlights youth, workforce, cultural projects during weekly meeting

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti cabinet focused during its weekly meeting, Monday, on a number of topics pertaining to projects connected with youth development, the workforce, and boosting cultural activities.

During the meeting, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi briefed the meeting on projects aimed cultivating the youths’ talents.

The minister touched on the establishment of a business pioneering technical complex in Kuwait as well as promoting projects to employ youth during the summer and encouraging the youth’s artistic tendencies via graffiti wall project to beautify public places.

On his part, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel and several top brass at the Civil Service Commission (CSC) informed the meeting of a scheme to immediately employ exceling new universities’ graduates.

The scheme also involves allowing employees to take leave for studying at approved universities in accordance with rules and regulations of their places of employment.

Also addressing the meeting, Minister of Social Affairs, and Minister of Women and Childhood Affairs Mai Al-Baghli displayed a project to develop cultural cafe project blending tradition and modernism in line of the 2035 Kuwait development vision.

The project aims at boosting cultural appreciation, supporting small business ventures as well as encouraging creativity amongst the youth.