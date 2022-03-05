Kuwaiti lawmaker meets UN officials on delisting citizens from UN sanctions

NEW YORK: Visiting Kuwaiti MP Dr Obaid Al-Mutairi discussed yesterday with a number of UN officials, ways and efforts to delist names of a number of Kuwaiti citizens from UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions list. Mutairi said that the visiting Kuwaiti delegation met separately with UN Security Council Ombudsman Secretary Richard Malanjum, in his first meeting since he assumed his UN position. The meeting covered issues regarding requests to lift the names of Kuwaiti citizens from the UNSC sanctions list.

The MP added that the delegation held another meeting at the United Nations headquarters with the head of the sanctions committee established under Resolution 1267, Ambassador Trine Heimerback from Norway, for the same purpose. He noted that the delegation held a third meeting, after the UNSC emergency session on Ukraine, with the President of the Council, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, as part of ongoing parliamentary and diplomatic efforts in this regard.

Mutairi stressed that the State of Kuwait has already fulfilled all relevant legal requirements and invited the UN Security Council Ombudsman to visit Kuwait and meet with its official officials to verify its compliance with related UNSC resolutions. – KUNA