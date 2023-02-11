Kuwaiti lawmakers to Arab parliament conf.: Achieving food security “vital”

Cairo: Kuwaiti lawmakers affirmed, Saturday, the importance of achieving food security in the Arab world, saying that it was one of the most vital issues in the ever-shifting global affairs.

Speaking at the Fifth Congress for Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments, organized by the Arab Parliament, Kuwaiti MP Khaled Al-Otaibi stressed that achieving food security was one of the major issues facing Arab countries.

Al-Otaibi told the conference — focusing on the Arab parliamentary document outlying a vision for enhancing food security — the lack of strategic stockpile of food in the last few years must push Arab parliamentarians to seek means to bolster food security.

The welfare of future generations are at stake, he indicated, stressing the need to formulate a plan and seek investments that would provide food security for the region regardless of the shifting developments globally.

He said that food supplies were weaponized to pressure other countries into obedience.

The solution must come through cooperation and boosting commercial exchange amongst Arab countries in addition to finding sustainable resources for food, he affirmed.

Providing his input to the event, Kuwaiti MP Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwaila hoped that the approved document to enhance Arab food security would serve the need of Arabs.

He revealed that Kuwait had contributed immensely to the document especially in the importance of finding an Arab food security coalition that would address the needs of regionally countries.

Al-Huwaila also pointed out that the document also called for establishing a fund backed by Arab development and sovereignty funds to find a suitable environment for Arab food security integration.

The Kuwaiti delegation to the conference is headed by MP Al-Otaibi, and the delegation includes MP Al-Huwaila, and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Ghanim Al-Ghanim.