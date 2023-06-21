Kuwaiti medical teams ready to serve pilgrims

NASEEM: The Ministry of Health announced that preparations are complete at the medical clinics at the headquarters of Kuwait’s hajj mission in Naseem, Saudi Arabia. The clinics, the ministry said, are now in operation to provide health care to pilgrims of Kuwaiti campaigns. The head of the medical services team at the Kuwaiti hajj mission, Dr Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, said in a press statement on Wednesday that the team includes doctors, health inspectors, emergency medical technicians, members of the nursing staff, pharmacists and administrators.

He pointed out that it also includes the medical staff accompanying the Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns, who provide primary care services to the pilgrims of the campaign and transfer cases as required to the clinics of the Naseem medical services team. Deputy Head of the team Mugheer Al-Shammari said the Kuwaiti medical teams are working in coordination with the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He called on Kuwaiti pilgrims and hajj campaigns to adhere to the implementation of health guidelines issued by the health authorities in the Kingdom to protect their health. – KUNA