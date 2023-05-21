Kuwaiti mission marks 60th anniversary of UN membership

NEW YORK: The Kuwaiti mission at the UN headquarters in New York marked its country’s 60th anniversary of membership at the international organization. The event saw the participation of a Kuwaiti national music band in addition to exhibitions displaying the history and culture of Kuwait. In a televised message, broadcasted at the UN General Assembly’s Hall, Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait, since joining the UN, had worked diligently to boost cooperation and understanding amongst all members of the international organization.

He affirmed that he was proud of Kuwait’s 60 years of accomplishments on the regional and the international levels, saying that his country had called for boosting security, sustainable development and human rights during its membership. Sheikh Salem reflected Kuwait’s keenness on continuing its efforts at the UN, affirming that his country was a reliable partner for the UN when it came to bolstering justice and moderation on a global scale.

Kuwait’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai delivered a speech during the occasion, which commended the strong ties between Kuwait and the UN. Wherever the UN would seek virtue in the world, Kuwait would be there to support the international organization through commitment to the noble tenets of the UN charter, he affirmed.

He added that “what binds the two parties is a close partnership and cooperation extending over the last six decades in various fields, most notably peace, security, humanitarian, development and economic spheres”.

He touched upon the historical role of Kuwaiti women in the advancement of the country and their active participation in its development process. “The achievements, sacrifices and courage of Kuwaiti women is an integral part of the story of our country,” he said.

In a statement to KUNA after the conclusion of the ceremony, Ambassador Al-Bannai praised the distinguished efforts, high professionalism and dedication of all members of the participating delegation from the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters. He explained that these efforts contributed to the success of this celebration and the transfer of the bright cultural image of the State of Kuwait and its people to the senior officials of the United Nations, the United States and the diplomatic corps in New York.

Speaking during the occasion, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said that since joining the UN in 1963, Kuwait had been an active and valuable member of the UN through its commitment to its charter and efforts. Despite its small size, Kuwait is working strongly to realize plans of the UN including the 2035 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He asserted that the international community depended on the rational voice of the State of Kuwait in issues pertaining to regional and international security including issues connected with the Middle East. Kuwait’s humanitarian role also reflected its deep care regarding the plight of fellow human beings affected by conflict or natural disaster and the country plays an important role in reducing suffering worldwide, he said.

He stressed that the role played by the State of Kuwait proves that it is aware of what is needed to overcome adversity, as it was able to rise to become a beacon of stability. Kuwait’s understanding of what it means to re-build after disasters is what makes it a stable presence in the humanitarian field.

“The United Nations needs reliable partners more than ever to promote peace and dialogue. Every country has a role to play and Kuwait has a very special role, which is pivotal and very important,” he said. Korosi stressed that “the State of Kuwait will remain the land of friendship and peace over time”.

Along with Korosi, Deputy UN Secretary General Amina Mohammed, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s General Consulate in New York City Azzam Al-Asfoor, and a huge number of Arab, Islamic, and foreign diplomats attended the celebrations. A performance was presented by the Kuwaiti National Band led by Maestro Dr Ayoub Khader, which included a collection of timeless songs from Kuwait’s heritage.

The ceremony included an exhibition of photographs, fine art paintings, books, stamps, folders, maps, newspapers and rare magazines that reflected the culture, civilization and history of Kuwait. — KUNA