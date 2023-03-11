Kuwaiti MPs attend 146th Asian-Islamic Conference

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation participated in two coordination meetings on Saturday on the sidelines of the Asian and Islamic 146th Conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain until March 15. During the two meetings, members of the participating delegation stressed, in a statement reported by Al-Dustour News Network, the importance of coordination between geopolitical groups to reach consensus on issues of common concern. The Secretary of the Parliamentary Division, MP Dr Mohammad Al-Mahan, and a member of the Executive Committee, MP Khaled Al-Tamar, represented the delegation in the (Asian) meeting, while MP Hamad Al-Obaid represented the delegation in the Islamic meeting.

The participating Kuwaiti delegation is headed by the Undersecretary of the Parliamentary Division, MP Thamer Al-Dhafiri, with MP Al-Mahan, MP Al-Obaid, MP Khaled Al-Tamar and MP Jenan Bushehri.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti MP Dr Jenan Bushehri on Friday was elected by the Arab states group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union for a seat in the Bureau of Parliamentary Women’s Forum.

In a statement, Bushehri assured the importance of this position pointing to the potential opportunities that lie in raising and discussing issues of political, economic, and social matters. She also expressed her keenness to leave an imprint of influences during forum participations. The delegation headed by Thamer Al-Dhafiri, along with Secretary Dr. Muhammad Al-Mahan, Treasurer Hamad Al-Obaid, MPs Khaled Al-Tamar and Dr. Jenan Bushehri succeeded in mobilizing enough support thanks to the leadership roles Kuwaiti women enjoy at all levels. Considered the most important parliamentary platform since 1889, the 146th Conference of the IPU was held in Bahrain under the theme of Promoting Peaceful Co-existence and inclusive societies: fighting intolerance. — KUNA