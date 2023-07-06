Kuwaiti Municipality finds 10 bachelors’ houses in Firdous

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality announced Wednesday that it has found more than 10 houses in Al-Firdous area within Farwaniya Governorate being used for bachelors’ housing. The head of the Kuwait Municipality team Abdullah Al-Mutairi said the power supply was cut off from the violating properties. This campaign began last June and will continue for the next five months, with the purpose of visiting houses on the municipality’s radar.

Mutairi said the municipality will utilize its connection to the Ministries of Justice and Interior to inspect the properties in question. He added that it “handles new related complaints within the internal residential areas and then forms joint work teams to inspect the properties.”

“The joint committee today carried out procedures for cutting off the power supply and removing violations, as well as editing reports of violations,” he said, explaining that the procedures of the municipal agencies and participating authorities are decisive and serious to reduce negative phenomena of bachelors’ living in private residential areas. Mutairi called on the owners of violating properties to be responsible and to maintain the safety of people living in these dwellings as there are many building violations found in bachelors’ housing. – KUNA