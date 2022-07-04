Kuwaiti officers complete military course in Qatar

KUWAIT: A Qatar-based military academy has churned out a batch of officers, 10 of whom are Kuwaitis, who have just completed a joint course on leadership and national defense, it said on Monday. The training course given by the Joaan Bin Jassim Joint Command and Staff College aimed to allow participants the chance to hone their leadership skills, Kuwait’s military attache to Qatar Brigadier General Nasser Al-Hajaili said. Amid a graduation ceremony attended by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, he said the officers experimented with a wide array of military and defense skills as part of a comprehensive training program. – KUNA