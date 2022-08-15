Kuwaiti official: Nayef Palace’s ICESCO Islamic Heritage inclusion ‘cultural milestone’

KUWAIT: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (ICESCO) inclusion of the Nayef Palace in Jibla area as an Islamic Heritage Site is another cultural milestone for Kuwait, said an official on Monday. Dr Waleed Al-Saif, President of the Heritage Committee of the Islamic World in ICESCO, said that the inclusion of Nayef Palace during the 10th session of the committee held in Rabat, Morocco, in July had been an unprecedented success for Kuwait. There are other sites permanently included in the organization’s list including Kazma area, sites in Failka Island, Al-Qurainya, and Nayef Palace, revealed Dr Saif, adding that there other sites in the preliminary list namely Kuwait Towers, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Palace, Mubarak Al-Kabir marine reserve, and Boubyan Island. The official noted that the committee included members from nine Islamic nations elected by the Ministers of Culture from 54 Muslim countries.

Nayef Palace was included in the list of Islamic Heritage Sites in accordance to international standards of evaluation, affirmed Dr Saif who noted that such monuments needed to be preserved and protected for future generations. The Nayef Palace is constructed on an area of 28,802 square meters in the capital Kuwait City. It houses 219 rooms of numerous functions. It holds various facilities such as a mosque, a garrison dormitory, and an ammunition depot to name a few. The Palace began construction in 1919 and it was completed in the era of the Amir Sheikh Salem Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Nayef Palace was near Kuwait’s third protective wall from the south and it was constructed under the supervision of Mohammad Suleiman Al-Bhao, a builder involved in the construction of Seif Palace in Kuwait as well as Al-Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nayef Palace was expanded in 1950 and currently serves a ceremonial role during the Holy Month of Ramadan when a canon drill is performed and broadcasted on national television to signal breaking the fast.