Kuwaiti official stresses importance of GCC media cooperation

MANAMA: Kuwaiti Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Saud Al-Khalidi stressed on Wednesday the importance of coordination and cooperation between the GCC countries in the field of radio and television broadcasting. This came during Kuwait’s participation in the 15th Gulf Radio and Television Festival hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On the sidelines of the Festival which is held under the slogan ‘Our media is our identity’, Khalidi said pointed out the importance of the festival due to its role in exchanging experiences and enhancing cooperation and coordination among the participants.

He expressed his thanks to the leadership Kingdom of Bahrain and its people for hosting the festival, whishing all participants’ success. Three figures from Kuwait were honored during the Gulf Radio and Television Festival. The honorees were actor Jassim Al-Nabhan, and the poet Badr Buresly on the field of art, while sport journalist Mutlaq Al-Nassar was honored in the field of sport. – KUNA