Kuwaiti Oil Minister denies discussions about OPEC+ intention to boost output

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Bader Al-Mulla on Tuesday denied what was reported about discussions related to the intention of the OPEC+ to increase oil production at its next meeting.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the minister stressed the keenness of the State of Kuwait to maintain the stability of the balance in the oil market.

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided during a recent ministerial meeting to reduce its oil production by two million barrels per day starting from November.

The alliance said the decision was based on the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.