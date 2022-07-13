Kuwaiti outgoing envoy hails “special relationship” with UN

New York: Kuwait’s envoy at the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi praised the “special relationship” between his country and the global body, saying it has resulted in great developments on peace, security and humanitarian endeavours.

The Kuwaiti outgoing permanent representative’s remarks were made during an encounter with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a meeting to mark the end of his tenure in New York.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Otaibi said he was honoured to have worked to represent and defend the interests of his country at the UN.

He reiterated Kuwait’s strong advocacy for the UN’s principles and international multilateralism along with the Secretary-General’s road map for UN action over the coming years.

Kuwait will continue to engage positively with member states to implement the initiatives contained in that plan on the ground, he emphasised.

The UN chief commended the work done by the ambassador during his years of diplomatic service in New York, mentioning his prominent role in strengthening relations between the Gulf Arab country and the UN.