Kuwaiti, Pakistani PMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Kuwait: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday a phone call from his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif who expressed the best wishes for the Kuwaiti leaders and people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Sabah conveyed to Sharif the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing friendly Pakistan more progress and prosperity.

Both sides discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation in all areas and exchanged views on regional and international issues.