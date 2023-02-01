Kuwaiti pavilions witness heavy turnout at Cairo book fair

KUWAIT: The pavilions of Kuwaiti institutions and publishing houses at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair have been popular among visitors of various nationalities keen on acquiring distinguished Kuwaiti publications. Abdulaziz Al-Khatib with the Research Center for Kuwaiti Studies said the center has a special audience of readers and researchers interested in the history of Kuwait and the region in general, referring to the keenness of universities and scientific centers to follow-up on new publications “first-hand”.

He praised the level of organization and the provision of all amenities for readers to roam and acquire books and various publications. Director of the Scientific Publishing Council at Kuwait University, Sami Al-Wahibi, said Kuwait University is participating in the exhibition with a number of “interesting and useful” publications, including the “Journal of Sharia and Islamic Studies”, “the Journal of Social Sciences”, “the Arab Journal of Human Sciences”, “the Journal of Administrative Sciences”, “the Journal of Gulf Studies and the Arabian Peninsula”, as well as legal books and the “Annals of Arts and Social Sciences”.

“The Kuwait University pavilion has made its mark and gained an advanced position on the map of Arab culture,” he said. Mohammed Al-Hassan, from the “Scientific Progress for Publishing and Distribution” pavilion at the fair, expressed his happiness with the great turnout for the Cairo Book Fair in general and the pavilion, specifically. The activities of the book fair kicked off on Jan 25 with the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the participation of 1047 publishers from 53 countries from around the world. The fair will conclude on Feb 6. – KUNA