Kuwaiti photographer displays wildlife photos at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: Photographer and member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Environmental Lens Team Omar Al-Sayed Omar showcased 18 local and international images of wildlife in the Kuwaiti pavilion participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. In a statement to the press, Omar said that his participation came at the invitation of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) to share his talent in the field of photography and display his photos that were published in the most prominent international magazines including the National Geographic. Through his participation, he aims to highlight the rare and endangered species, pointing out that the documentary photo shooting process took 10 years, at different locations all around the world. He stressed that this participation comes as a continuation of Kuwait’s goals in achieving sustainability, preserving the environment and spreading awareness about the importance of environmental balance. The Kuwaiti Environment lenses team initiative aims to save endangered birds and protect environmental life and is supported by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), with supervision of the Environment Public Authority (EPA). — KUNA