Kuwaiti photographer elated after clinching UAE-based global award

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti photographer Majed Al-Zaabi expressed his elation on Saturday after he was named the winner of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – based Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA). Zaabi, who won top honors in the “content creator” category, said that this year’s edition of HIPA was dedicated to nature and wildlife, saying he was glad to have been acknowledged in his quest to leave an indelible mark on the world of photography.

He cited social media as a useful tool for a photographer looking for global exposure, but warned that the platform can often be a “double-edged sword” if used improperly. The Kuwaiti photographer is no stranger to global accolades, having amassed a slew of international awards over the course of a journey that has spanned over two decades.

The General Secretariat of HIPA had recently announced the winners of the special prizes for the 11th session of the award, titled “Nature”. Zaabi expressed his thanks and pride in the award and the extent of its impact and support for the photographers’ communities and its very special position, pointing out that it is much more than a traditional competition, considering that it is an institution full of activity and life throughout the year. – Agencies