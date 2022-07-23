Kuwaiti photographer Majed Sultan Al-Zaabi wins the ‘Photography Content Creator’ award

The General Secretariat of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International #Photography Award announced the winners of the special prizes for the 11th session of the award, titled “Nature”.

The “Photography Content Creator” award was won by the Kuwaiti photographer and influencer Majed Sultan Al-Zaabi.

Al-Zaabi expressed his thanks and pride in the award and the extent of its impact and support for the photographers’ communities and its very special position, pointing out that it is much more than a traditional competition, considering that it is an institution full of activity and life throughout the year.