Kuwaiti physician restores Palestinian child eyesight

KUWAIT: In a humanitarian gesture, Kuwaiti ophthalmologist Dr Khaled Al-Sabti succeeded in restoring the eyesight of an 11-year-old Palestinian girl living in refugee camps in Jordan after an emergency surgery done in Kuwait. Dr Khaled Al-Sabti who is representing Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KCS) and Kuwait Embassy in Jordan told KUNA the surgery was done to Roa’a Ahed, in the left eye, where she underwent through another operation in her right eye last Wednesday at Kuwait Specialized Eye Center. During trip last February to the Syrian refugee camps as part of KRCS delegation, they were told that the Palestinian child Roa’a lost sight of almost a year, he said. KRCS has undertaken procedures for hosting the child with the help of the Kuwaiti embassy in Jordan, where she arrived in Kuwait last week with her father, he added.

Meanwhile, KRCS Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas stressed the KRCS’ keenness to implement various humanitarian and relief works throughout the year in various countries in cooperation with its partners. “We at the Red Crescent are a humanitarian relief organization that works within International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, what we do is part of our work and part of helping people internally and externally,” she said. The child case required hosting her in Kuwait, and we hope for the success of the surgery so Roa’a can return to her normal life and study, she added. As for Roa’a Ahed, and her father, Ahed Abdullah, they expressed sincere thanks to State of Kuwait for its humanitarian work. – KUNA