Kuwaiti publications, authors shine in Moroccan book fair

RABAT: Dar Suad Al-Sabah for Culture and Innovation received Minister of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and Family in Morocco Awatif Hayyar during its participation in the 28th edition of the International Publication and Book Fair in Morocco. The minister lauded the efforts of Dr Suad Al-Sabah in promoting Arab culture as a well-known Arab writer and looks forward for her visit to Morocco. The minister toured the pavilion and saw the Dar Suad Al-Sabah publications, in addition to various works of Dr Suad Al-Sabah in the fields of poetry, history and economy.

Visitors of the Kuwait Pavilion at the fair praised the role played by the National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) in supporting culture in the Arab region for the past 50 years, according to Kuwait’s state media agency KUNA. A number of visitors to the Kuwait pavilion at the exhibition said they noted the importance of NCCAL publications, which have been published for about half a century and contributed to the formation of literary consciousness among many Arab intellectuals.

Mohammed Darwish, who was responsible for the pavilion, confirmed to KUNA that NCCAL publications are widely known among visitors to the fair. He stressed the role of Kuwaiti participation in Arab exhibitions in highlighting the culture and literary and scientific contributions of Kuwait and its position as one of the centers of enlightenment and openness in the Arab world. The Moroccan book fair, which opened in early June, concluded its activities on Sunday, with the participation of 737 publishers from 51 countries, including Kuwait.