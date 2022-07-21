Kuwaiti referee participates in Int’l Chess Olympiad

Kuwait: Kuwaiti international referee Khalaf Al-Azmi will participate in the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, scheduled from July 27 to August 10, at the invitation of the International Chess Federation.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Azmi said he was proud of this invitation, which confirms the good reputation he gained through his refereeing of many local and regional championships.

Al-Azmi added that this Olympiad is the largest international chess event. It is a series of matches held every two years, each chess team recognized by the International Chess Federation can participate by a four-player team.