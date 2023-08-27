Kuwaiti secures first place in desert World Rally Championship

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti rally racer Mishari Al-Dhafiri took first place in the overall standings of the T-class during the competitions of the fifth round of the World Desert Rally Championship (Rally Baja), which concluded in Poland on Sunday. Al-Dhafiri said that he was able to continue his mastery of this category in the championship, which is T-Category 3, indicating that he finished third in the overall standings of the racers participating in the rally.

He said that by snatching first place in his category in this rally (which started on the 24th of this month and lasted for three days), he managed to raise his score of points to 116, continuing his fourth-place finish. Al-Dhafiri explained that the rally reached a total distance of 556 kilometers. Participants include a group of the best rally racers in the world.

He expressed his full satisfaction with what he achieved in this rally, indicating that he faced a group of the best desert rally drivers in the world and was able to keep up with them, and advanced his position after a strong competition. The Kuwaiti contestant confirmed his intention to take part in the next round of the tournament scheduled in Portugal next October.

The contestant thanked everyone who supported him, including the General Authority for Sports, the International Automobile Club headed by Emad Bukhamseen, and the 965 automobile and motorbike club represented by its president, Sheikh Mohammed Khalid Al-Jarrah, and his deputy, Sheikh Azbi Al-Nayef Al-Sabah. – KUNA