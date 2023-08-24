Kuwaiti shooter Al-Mudhaf qualifies for Paris Olympics

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti shooter won the bronze medal in the 53rd World Shooting Championship held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Mudhaf won the bronze medal in the trap shooting category for individuals, qualifying for the Olympic games in Paris in 2024.

Obaid Al-Osaimi, the head of the Kuwaiti team participating in the ongoing international tournament (from August 14 until September 1), told KUNA by telephone on Thursday that Mudhaf scored 124 hits out of 125 discs.

He indicated Kuwait Shooting Club will award Mudhaf KD 5,000 ($15,000) for his qualification. Mudhaf said he was deeply elated with this victory, adding he had faced strong competition from Croatian shooter Giovanni Cernogoraz, who won the gold medal, and the Slovak champion, Marian Kovacocy, who bagged the silver medal. – KUNA