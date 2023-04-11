Kuwaiti students in Jordan provide humanitarian assistance to refugees

AMMAN: Kuwaiti students in Jordan had reflected their country’s keen interest in supporting others via partaking in humanitarian efforts to aid Syrian refugees there. Charge D’Affairs at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan Dr Mubarak Al-Hajri told KUNA that the students’ initiative came in line with the Kuwaiti government’s policies to aid those in need far and wide.

He noted that the students were partaking in “Kuwait by your side” campaign under the supervision of the Kuwaiti embassy in Jordan in coordination with Kuwaiti and Jordanian humanitarian societies. On his part, the students’ campaign coordinator Abdulrazzaq Al-Qallaf said that the campaign aimed at relieving the suffering of refugees in Jordan.

The campaign came in coordination with Nama charitable society and the Kuwaiti embassy in Jordan, he added. Speaking on part of the students, Hamad Al-Kandari and Manal Al-Harbi both said that Kuwaiti students were keen on providing a helping hand to Syrian refugees in Jordan especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan. – KUNA