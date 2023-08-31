Kuwaiti students on humanitarian mission in Nepal

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti students have carried out a humanitarian mission in remote villages in Nepal, aiding more than 900 people in need. Kuwait University, in a statement on Thursday, said the medical campaign was organized by the society of KU dentistry students, themed, “we make a smile”—in collaboration with Mercy and Mission organization.

Dr Rashed Al-Azmi, the acting rector of the dentistry faculty, said in a press release on Thursday that the Kuwaiti students examined and treated these cases in just three days, noting that the help included surgeries, teeth picking, other dentistry treatments, conducting blood tests to examine blood pressure and diabetes.

The humanitarian trip was successful for the students relieved the poor locals. Moreover, they had given medical advice, distributed toys and gifts to children in these remote villages. The 17-member student team was accompanied by Dr Fawaz Al-Zuabi, the acting rector assistant, and Dr. Kawthar Ali, an assistant professor. – KUNA