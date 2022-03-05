Kuwaiti team snatches gold, silver medals in Karate tournament

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Kyokushin-Kan karate team won late Friday gold and silver medals at an international full-contact Karate tournament held in Antalya, Turkey. Kuwait’s Hamza Al-Bahbahani and Dhari Al-Shammari came in first and second respectively in the 85 and 75 kg kumite competitions held at the second Ashihara World Championship. Speaking to the press, head of the delegation Sensei Hassan Al-Kandari said the tournament saw the participation of 141 karatekas representing 17 countries, including Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti fighters had to go through tough competition before earning their places at the winners’ podium, affirmed Kandari, adding that the adequate preparation prior to the competitions enabled the team to achieve its goal. On future tournaments, Kandari revealed that the Kuwait Kyoukshin-Kan team was now preparing for Saida Fighting Championship (SFC) in Lebanon later this month. Both the Kyokushin and Ashihara styles belong to the full-contact and bareknuckle school of Karate where fighters must win by knockout, point advantage or judges’ decision. – KUNA