Kuwaiti women effectively helped in stemming COVID

NEW YORK: The Kuwaiti women has played an effective role in stemming spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, a senior Kuwaiti diplomat affirmed. The Kuwaiti women, over the past two years, in particular, were present among state, medical personnel, frontline workers and volunteers to check the pandemic in Kuwait, said Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, Kuwait Representative at the 66th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The commission session is held two years after the pandemic outbreak that spread to all countries inflicting “unaccountable losses and damage” at the political, social, economic and health levels, Ambassador Al-Otaibi said. Moreover, the world is suffering from armed conflicts, climatic change and natural catastrophes affecting people, particularly the women, he added.

He has affirmed that the commission session tackles issues such as the women status, gender equality, empowering women and girls, noting necessity of engaging the females in mapping out national policies regarding the environment and the climate. “We in Kuwait are proud of the fact that the Kuwaiti women is involved in the decision making with respect of the climatic and environmental policies,” Ambassador Al-Otaibi said, informing attendees that the Kuwaiti women work in the oil, energy, agricultural, power, engineering, scientific research and business sectors.

Kuwait is seeking to adopt a national low-carbon policy until 2050, enacting required legislations and laws intended to cut harmful emissions and coping with their negative effects, he said. Additionally, there has been special attention to increasing natural reserves, covering 15 percent of the Kuwaiti territories and increasing proportion of renewable energy to 15 percent.

Provision of the Kuwaiti Constitution stipulates that people are equal and there is no indiscrimination whatsoever on gender, origin, language or religious bases, he said. In light of such considerations, the State of Kuwait has exerted all possible efforts to empower the women, boost her rights and engage her in all types of activities at various levels, he said, noting that women has occupied leading posts and taken part in enacting laws. Kuwait is proud of establishing social security “where no one is excluded,” he affirmed, noting that the state secures social care for all segments of the society, with particular care for the women, the youth, citizens of special challenges and the retirees. – KUNA