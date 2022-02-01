Kuwaiti YouTuber Boarki tells story of relocation to Dubai’s sustainable city

By Ahmad Jabr

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti YouTuber and social media influencer Ahmad Boarki narrated to Kuwait Times the story of his relocation with his family from Kuwait to The Sustainable City in Dubai. The city is almost the same size of Kuwait’s erstwhile Entertainment City and contains 500 homes and essential facilities that all run on renewable energy.

“Imagine a city the size of Kuwait’s Entertainment City that contains 500 homes, in addition to three schools, a supermarket, a plaza housing shops, restaurants and cafes, gyms, a health center for people with special needs, playgrounds, a clinic and a mosque. If that’s not enough, imagine these homes run on solar power!” Boarki said. Solar panels are installed in every home, while an irrigation system located inside the city uses recycled water to grow vegetables, he explained, adding that the produce is distributed among the city’s residents.

The 500 homes are spread over five clusters, each containing 100 homes. The city generates enough electricity to power the city, while any extra power goes to the grid operated by Dubai’s government, Boarki explained. Each cluster has a playground for children, he added, noting that the entire city has been adapted to be pedestrian-friendly with golfcarts that residents can use to move around. Furthermore, each house has a parking space for two vehicles, with shades covered with solar panels as well.

‘More than enough’

Boarki admitted he was hesitant when he first moved to the Sustainable City when he learned about the house sizes, which are smaller than what people are used to in Kuwait. “However, 200 square meters is more than enough space to live with your family,” he said. “I have a family of five, and I can say the place is more than enough for us to live in.”

There are plans to adopt the same model of Dubai’s Sustainable City in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, in addition to other countries, including Oman. Boarki expressed hopes to see a similar project in Kuwait in the future. “I hope to see a model in Kuwait similar to Sustainable City, where you can find everything that you need within walking distance,” he said.

Living in Sustainable City has taught Boarki’s family lessons in self-reliance and living in harmony with their community. “I am proud to be part of the Sustainable City community, which taught my children to be able to rely on themselves and harmonize with their community,” he concluded.