Kuwaitis gather in support of Muslim women in India

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti rights activists held a rally in Irada Square yesterday in solidarity with Muslim women in India. The activists expressed their rejection of discrimination between women on the basis of identity, religion and race, and stressed that they stood with Muslim women in India, especially after students in Karnataka state were told to remove their hijabs and prevented from entering classrooms.

The demonstrators gathered to express their rejection of what Indian Muslim women are subjected to, support their freedom and send a message to the world to stop injustice, violence, tyranny and disregard for the freedom of individuals.

Activist Ibtihal Al-Khatib held a placard that read: “My body is my right and the hijab is my right”, while other activists brandished placards calling for all women in India to have equal rights that must be respected.

Activist Hadeel Bouqeres said the vigil came in solidarity with women in India without any religious, political and other considerations, adding “we support women’s rights everywhere”. The activists sent a message to Indian women that they will not fight the battle alone, adding they have received many messages from Indian women who thanked them for their solidarity.