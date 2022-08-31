Kuwaitis in Istanbul urged to follow property buying procedures

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti consulate in Istanbul called upon Kuwaiti citizens wishing to buy real estate in Turkey to follow relevant official procedures, and to verify requirements for the purchase of real estate and registration with the Directorate of General Real Estate Mudurlugu Tapo.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by KUNA, the Consulate advised citizens to use the services of a legal counselling office to ensure that all relevant conditions and requirements are met.

It also asked Kuwaiti citizens to contact it in case of help or inquiry on +905306902097.